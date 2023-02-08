4-year-old honored for saving mom during emergency

Young Asher Milless received a lifesaving award from the Sherburne Co. Sheriff for his actions after his mom Rachel collapsed and went into septic shock.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. — Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and apparently... all ages as well.

Just ask 4-year-old Asher Milless, who now has a plaque on his wall after his actions likely saved his mother's life.

On Tuesday Sherburne Co. Sheriff Joel Brott recognized Asher with an official Life Saving Award for the incident, which took place Nov. 20, 2022. On that afternoon Asher was home with his mom and two younger siblings in Orrock Township when Rachel Milless collapsed in the kitchen. When Asher went to her Rachel was blinking her eyes, but unable to speak.

Asher immediately called his grandmother, who in turn phoned the boy's father Tyler, who was traveling out of state for work. Tyler called 911 from his location and told his young son to unlock the front door so first responders could get in.

The little hero wasn't done yet: He went to get his mother's nebulizer, got it working and hooked Rachel up in hopes it would help her breathe. Asher also made sure his siblings - ages 2 and 10 months - were out of the kitchen so they wouldn't see their mom in distress.

Paramedics arrived and rushed Rachel to the hospital, where it was discovered that her organs were shutting down from septic shock. She had been quite ill before collapsing with pneumonia and influenza A, and doctors told the family she would not have survived without Asher's actions.

Sheriff Brott said during the ceremony that Asher is the youngest resident of Sherburne County to be recognized with a Life Saving Award. Rachel Milless has fully recovered from the medical incident, and was on hand to see her son honored.

Watch more local news: