Shoppers can now shop their favorite ALDI products at 249 Cobb Pkwy.

MARIETTA, Ga. — ALDI now offers Marietta residents another option for food (and more) at its recently opened store at 249 Cobb Pkwy SE and two other remodeled area stores at 1260 Powder Springs Street and 2125 Roswell Rd NE Suite 30. The new location is part of the company’s aggressive nationwide growth in recent years, ALDI is on track to open 150 new stores and become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of this year.

The ALDI business model is intentionally different, and the result is a fast and affordable shopping experience. ALDI fans across the country rave about the company’s award-winning exclusive brands and weekly lineup of limited-time ALDI Finds. Local shoppers can experience the ALDI difference themselves at the new and remodeled stores in Marietta. The stores are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Shaun O’Keefe, Jefferson division regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served this community for 20 years and are excited to continue to offer Marietta residents an affordable way of shopping.”

Setting ALDI apart is the company's belief in access to affordable quality groceries and fresh, organic produce. The company's committed to low prices and food for every taste and lifestyle.