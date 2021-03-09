Watch | 2 huskies rescued after getting trapped in pool in Douglas County

Police body camera video shows the two dogs howling as the deputies worked to get them out, worried about the time it would take for animal control to arrive.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Two huskies are now safe thanks to two deputies from Douglas County who sprang into action to save them.

Deputies Michael Aziz and Elias Johnson were called out just before 8 p.m. last week and found the two dogs treading water in a pool.

"The dogs could not get out and looked exhausted," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Deputy Aziz quickly used a blanket to pull one of the dogs out of the water, then worked to save the second dog by pulling him up by his collar.

"Thanks to Deputies Aziz and Johnson these beautiful huskies will be just fine," the post added.