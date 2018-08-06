CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a 22-year-old in connection with an animal cruelty case.

Clayton County Police need your help finding Jakeisha Tilley.

On May 1, Clayton County Animal Control officers went to the Walden Landing Apartment Homes after a maintenance worker called about a pit bull in poor condition.

Mikey, who is named after his rescuer, was left on Tilley's patio without food or water. Authorities left a note on the door.

About three weeks later, police said they received a 911 call about the dog after he was left in the breezeway of Tilley's building. Mikey was in a crate and looked malnourished.

Authorities said Mikey was unable to stand and was severely emaciated. The dog was also sitting in his own urine and feces.

A worker at the apartment took Mikey to an animal hospital. The staff is also treating a wound on Mikey's chest. They believe it came from his inability to lift himself while he was in the crate.

Here's a photo of Mikey and his foster mom.

Authorities went back to Tilley's apartment and found out that she had moved out; management was unaware of that. She's now wanted for aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of animal cruelty.

Since Mikey has been receiving receiving better care, he can now stand and walk again. He's also gained weight.

Anyone with information on Tilley's whereabouts should contact authorities.

