PETA offering $5,000 reward for information on kittens thrown out of moving SUV in Duluth

Two kittens were taken to Planned PEThood, but a third kitten was found dead after exposure to the elements.

DULUTH, Ga. — PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the person who threw newborn kittens out of a white SUV window last Thursday.

According to Duluth Police, a woman believed she saw trash being thrown out of a car window at an intersection near Pleasant Hill Road, but was surprised when she found two kittens instead.

The kittens were taken to Planned PEThood and are confirmed to be doing well, however, a third kitten died due to exposure to the elements

“These kittens deserved to be warm and safe with their mother, but instead, someone tossed them out of a moving car like litter,” PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien said.

PETA is now asking for public assistance in getting information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for abandoning the kittens.

“Their mother and any remaining littermates or other animals in this person’s custody could be in imminent danger, which is why PETA is urging anyone who might know something to come forward immediately,” O'Brien said.

According to a PlannedPEThood spokesperson, Dululth Police are actively investigating the incident.