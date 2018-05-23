MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Humane Society had to rescue more five dozen dogs from a far north Georgia home, Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the group, the owners were no longer able to care for the animals, and local authorities in Murray County called in the Humane Society to help rescue the dogs. Murray County is located just below the Tennessee state border, about 90 miles north of Atlanta.

(Photo: Atlanta Humane Society)

After members of the rescue group remove the animals, they will be brought to the Atlanta Humane Society's Mansell Campus in Alpharetta. Some will also be brought to the Howell Mill Campus later Wednesday night.

The group said all the dogs – a mix of breeds including Boston Terrier, Maltese and Yorkies – could be available for adoption as soon as this weekend.

According to the rescue group, Murray County authorities are looking to press neglect charges against the owners.

