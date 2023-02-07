'Hoo' is keeping the library closed at Agnes Scott College?

It came in through the chimney and now it's got McCain Library at Agnes Scott College owl closed down.

DECATUR, Ga. — Maybe it just wanted to get into the library to study up and become a know-it-owl. Or maybe it plans to major in owlgebra.

Students at the Decatur school looking to access the library on campus will just have to wait it out for a bit until their new mascot decides to leave. School and library social media accounts alerted the closure after the owl got in through the chimney on Monday and has taken up semi-permanent residence up in rafters of the main library hall.

"We are working diligently on safely getting an owl that has entered McCain Library out of the building! We are closing the library for the rest of the day. Until then, email us at library@agnesscott.edu with questions or concerns!" the library posted to social media channels.

The students seem to be having a hoot with their new campus friend - in response to a library post with a picture of the owl and the tag, "Our new owl mascot," one reply said: "The library is his now what you mean mascot?? That's the owner of this house!"

The school's Instagram story fielded name suggestions, producing a couple ideas: Owliver and Whooey Decimal System.

11Alive reached out to the school, which said around noon on Tuesday they're working with a professional falconer to safety relocate the owl (we'll update as the situation gets resowlved.)

The timing couldn't be better, with the Superb Owl set for Sunday.