ATLANTA — Animal shelters in Fulton and DeKalb Counties say they had a “skyrocketing” intake last month and are putting out an urgent call to the public to help find new homes for the animals.

According to LifeLine Animal Project, the shelters took 300 more animals in July than they did in the same month a year ago, 1,804 in total.

The organization says it is looking for emergency short- or long-term foster caretakers.

“We are asking people to open up their homes and foster for any length of time,” LifeLine Animal Project said. “We’ll provide everything they need!”

LifeLine Animal Project says it will provide a starter pack of food, a dog crate and other pet supplies to foster homes.

“We have hundreds of metro Atlanta’s homeless pets who deserve to make it out alive and into loving homes, but that won’t happen without metro Atlanta’s help,” said Lara Hudson, the director of Lifeline Animal Project Fulton County Animal Services. “We urgently need foster homes for any amount of time or adoptors.”

According to the organization, Fulton County officials are also working on plans for a new, expanded shelter. A public input meeting is being held on Aug. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Helene S. Mills Senior Center at 515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE in the Old Fourth Ward.

People interesting in fostering a pet can visit LifeLineAnimal.org/foster. Pets available for adoption can be seen at LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt-a-pet or at the Fulton County facilities at 860 Marietta Blvd. NW or in DeKalb County at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

