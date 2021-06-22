Animal shelters reach full capacity, forcing mass adoption event

More than 400 animals arrived at Fulton and DeKalb animal shelters within one week.

ATLANTA — More than 400 animals arrived at Fulton and Dekalb County animal shelters within one week. As the shelters reach full capacity, a five-day free adoption event is being held to find new homes for 250 pets.

LifeLine Animal Project, a non-profit organization that manages Dekalb and Fulton County Animal Services, announced the mass adoption event on Tuesday. According to the release, all adoption fees are waived from Wednesday through Sunday.

All pets will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated at no additional cost. The shelters reached full capacity for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is the first time in more than a year that we've had four dogs per run due to space issues," said Fulton County Animal Services Director Lara Hudson.

Kerry Moyers-Horton, Dekalb County Animal Services Director, said the community helped them clear shelters during the pandemic and their support is vital to saving lives.