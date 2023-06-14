Second cat attacks person in Gwinnett County within span of weeks | Here's how to protect yourself

The rabid cat attacked the person on Barker Station Walk in Buford. The animal welfare service then caught the cat and took it to shelter for testing.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Officials with animal welfare services and the health department are warning residents after they caught another rabid cat that attacked a person on Saturday in Gwinnett County.

Residents should avoid animals that behave in unusual ways, according to the departments.

The rabid cat attacked the person on Barker Station Walk in Buford. The animal welfare service then caught the cat and took it to shelter for testing, a news release stated.

This warning comes after a cat attacked a person in Dacula last week.

Gwinnett County Health Department added that rabies can spread to humans and pets from scratched and bites.

The health department also recommended that all pet owners get their pets up to date on rabies vaccines.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said unvaccinated pets exposed to a rabid animal should quarantine for four months.

The CDC also said that rabies can be deadly for people if it attacks the central nervous system.

Symptoms could include discomfort, fever or headache, according to the CDC's website.

Anyone who has been exposed to the virus should see a doctor right away, the health department said.

Those exposed should then also call the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770-339-4260 after receiving treatment.

Residents should report a rabid animal to the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Office at 770-339-3200.

How to protect yourself from rabies: