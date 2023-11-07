Atlanta Police K-9 officer reunited with handler after he ran into woods

K-9 Ben is assigned to Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

BOGART, Ga. — Update: After two days, an Atlanta Police K-9 Officer who ran away had a happy reunion with his handler early Thursday morning.

Original story:

Atlanta Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing veteran K-9, who ran away from his handler in Bogart, Georgia, Tuesday morning.

Authorities said K-9 Ben is assigned to Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. He was getting ready for work at his home -- when he was let out of his kennel in order to be loaded in his handler's truck.

"This was part of their normal, morning routine, but this time, Ben ran into a nearby wooded area and has not been located," APD wrote in a social media post.

APD said it has notified the Oconee County Sheriff's Office and its deputies are searching for the K-9. Additionally, APD also has officers responding to help with the search-- including a drone officer who is conducting an extensive search of the area.

K-9 Ben is a 9-year-old German Short-Haired Pointer and is an 8-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department. He weighs around 90 pounds and does not have a chip, APD said.

Anyone with information on K-9 Ben's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department.

