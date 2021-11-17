Atlanta Humane Society offers discounted adoptions for military members, first responders

The discount includes 50% off animals one year or older, and 10% off puppies and kittens through the American Heroes Adoption Program.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Humane Society isn't full now, but many of its foster homes are.

Veterans, active-duty military members, and first responders can give a dog or cat its 'furever' home at a discount through a program at the shelter.

Healthcare workers and members of the National Association of Independent Truckers can also get a discount on adoption fees. That includes 50% off animals one year or older, and 10% off puppies and kittens through the American Heroes Adoption Program.

“We hope to honor our first responders and our veterans by being able to connect them with wonderful animals and new furry family members. We think that the importance of animals and people have a huge significance as that relationship and we want to be able to start that here at the Humane Society," Catrina Kmieciak said, corporate giving manager at the Atlanta Humane Society.

Those at the Atlanta Humane Society believe the program will help both people and homeless animals, including many of the adoptable dogs and cats.

"Adoption is very important to us here Atlanta Humane Society for a variety of different reasons, we're able to get more animals off the streets," Kmieciak said. "We're also able to put connected animals with people and really put them in homes that they are going to be loving members of their family."

You'll need to show proof of employment to qualify for the discount.

"Thanks to our friends at Delta Clipped Wings who are sponsors for American Heroes Program. We're able to provide discounts for our first responders and servicemen and women who are really looking for a new family member," Kmieciak said.