Busy baby beaver at rescue dams up doorway to keep out nemesis

Busy beaver! She doesn't get along with another baby beaver, so as soon as that beaver was moved, she built a dam to keep her out, CNN Newsource reports.

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — You might think a beaver dam, where there's no water isn't worth a lot, but you'd be wrong.

An adorable baby beaver at a wildlife rescue center in Massachusetts has gone viral with her dam building.

Nibi, an orphan living at the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue Center in Massachusetts, doesn't get along with another female beaver named Zibbi

So when Zibbi was moved to another enclosure, Nibi became a busy beaver.

Rescue center founder Jane Newhouse says as soon as Zibbi left the rehab room, Nibi instantly began damming up the door through which her nemesis had departed.

She even went back for a stick she'd dropped.

And when she got the foundation laid, she left with a spring in her step that captivated the internet.

The hippity hop is rare enough that biologists contacted Jane.

"They asked if I had raised Nibi with a rabbit or some animal that hops a lot," said Newhouse.

Nope, that's just something Nibi does when she's excited.

As for the dam building, that's instinctual behavior for baby beavers, even without parental instruction.

"It's so ingrained in them they'll take anything," said Newhouse.

Toys, blankets whatever.

She is more inspired to build dams when she hears rain or when a faucet is running.

Nibi is still hopping mad about Zibbi, and this is one baby beaver who really gives a dam.

