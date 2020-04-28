x
Baby can't stop laughing at his playful dog, who recognizes himself on WWL-TV!

We loved how Liam and Bronn had the cure for our quarantine blues and put their awesome video on the evening Eyewitness News. What happened next was amazing!

NEW ORLEANS — Being stuck inside isn't so bad when you're with your best friend.

Just ask Liam! 

He and his labradoodle Bronn are getting plenty of quality time together.

In fact, it looks like Bronn thinks Liam's his own little puppy to play with. And Liam can't stop laughing while he does.

After we put Bronn and Liam on the Eyewitness News Tuesday evening, Bronn caught himself on TV and couldn't be more excited.

That dog can really jump! 

Thanks for bringing a smile to our faces today!

