Reward offered after bald eagle shot down, euthanized in Georgia

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Officials at Georgia's Department of Natural Resources say a reward is being offered as they look to find the person who shot down a bald eagle in early January, leading to it being euthanized.
The Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division said on Facebook Wednesday that the eagle was found downed by buckshot in Irwin County.
The bird was taken to a local animal hospital and rehabilitation facility, but "unfortunately, the bird had to be euthanized due to overwhelming and devastating damage to the body cavity and wings."
DNR said the Law Enforcement Division and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were investigating the shooting jointly.
"The DNR Foundation, along with USFWS, are offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) responsible," the Facebook post said. "If you have any information, please contact the GA DNR Game Warden Hotline at 800-241-4113 or USFWS, Southeast Regional Office at 404-679-4000."
Under the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, a first offense for "taking" a bald eagle (a legal term to indicate shooting, trapping and other violations) carries a $100,000 fine, a one-year prison sentence or both. A second violation is considered a felony and can result in up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.