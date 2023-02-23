Reward offered after bald eagle shot down, euthanized in Georgia

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials said a bald eagle was found downed by buckshot in early January.

Example video title will go here for this video

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Officials at Georgia's Department of Natural Resources say a reward is being offered as they look to find the person who shot down a bald eagle in early January, leading to it being euthanized.

The Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division said on Facebook Wednesday that the eagle was found downed by buckshot in Irwin County.

The bird was taken to a local animal hospital and rehabilitation facility, but "unfortunately, the bird had to be euthanized due to overwhelming and devastating damage to the body cavity and wings."

DNR said the Law Enforcement Division and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were investigating the shooting jointly.

"The DNR Foundation, along with USFWS, are offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) responsible," the Facebook post said. "If you have any information, please contact the GA DNR Game Warden Hotline at 800-241-4113 or USFWS, Southeast Regional Office at 404-679-4000."