There's bears in the city!

Actually, there's only one but it's still cool.

According to Fulton County Sheriff's Office, a bear decided make a visit to the jail in the middle of the night, 2:20 a.m. to be exact.

A vendor who was near the premises at the time took pictures of the unexpected furball.

According to the official release from Fulton County Sheriff's Office,

"The bear investigated trashcans, planters, and approached the front door before wandering away." The bear approached the front entrance of the Rice Street facility, according to the sheriff's office.

It is unknown where the bear came from but the Georgia Department of Natural Resources was notified.

Residents are told to keep their children and pets nearby and to secure trashcans in case the bear decides to extend its stay in the city.

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone who sees the bear to call 911.

PHOTOS | Bear sighted at Fulton County Jail

