This 'Big Mama' was caught slithering in a Bibb County bedroom

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said its deputies stayed true to their oath to protect even in the face of scaly danger.

Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo was called to arrest a 6-foot suspect from a Bibb County home, according to the sheriff's office. When the officer arrived, they found an Easter Ratsnake. The snake, which was quite large, was nicknamed "Big Mama" after she was found inside a bedroom.

According to the department, Galeazzo was called to the home earlier that evening to try and find the uninvited guest but couldn't find the sneaky snake. She came back for Big Mama after the children came home and found the snake under a bedside table.

Big Mama is a nonvenomous snake, according to the sheriff's office, adding that she was docile and friendly. Despite her agreeable nature, she was released back into the wild.