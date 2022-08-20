Bird flu confirmed at Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary after 700 vultures found dead

The sanctuary is home to at least 500 birds of other species that are now in danger of being euthanized to curb the spread.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An outbreak of bird flu has killed hundreds of wild black vultures at the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County.

Now, state officials are on site to help quarantine the animals and contain the spread.

Animal Care Manager Allison Hedgecoth said so far at least 700 vultures have died, adding "that number was accurate a few days ago and we’re continuing to have vultures die every day, so it could be even higher now.”

The sanctuary is home to at least 500 birds of other species that are now in danger of being euthanized to curb the spread.

State officials have already humanely euthanized at least 20 to 30 birds on site, according to Hedgecoth.

“All of our chickens were euthanized yesterday and our turkeys and our guinea hens,” she said.

State Senator Emanuel Jones, who represents the 10th District which covers Henry County, said he’s been in touch with Bo Warren at the Department of Agriculture and based on their extensive conversations, officials may have to euthanize the rest of the birds there.

“I’m afraid all the birds may have to be euthanized. That’s a decision they are currently making as they continue to work their way through this virus,” Jones added.

Together, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Natural Resources have taken over the site and set up a six-mile perimeter to try and contain the spread.

“With birds that are able to move around and airborne, this disease could spread pretty rapidly if it’s not contained very quickly,” Jones said.

Noah’s Ark posted on their website that the sanctuary will remain closed through Saturday, August 27.

The Department of Agriculture explained the outbreak does not pose a risk to the food supply and risk for human infection, while possible, is very low.

Noah's Ark sent this statement on August 22, 2022:

As our Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary care team provides a safe and healthy environment for our animals, it is standard practice to collaborate with State or Federal officials. Our No. 1 priority is the safety and health of animals and our community.

On Saturday 8/13/22, our professional team members noticed an unusual number of dead wild black vultures on property. Out of concern, we notified State authorities the same day and they performed an assessment and gathered samples, sending them to the lab. Noah’s Ark implemented biosecurity measures immediately and has remained in close contact with State and Federal officials daily since that time. The risk of human infection with avian influenza is very low.

On 8/20/22 the State and Federal teams informed Noah’s Ark that the initial testing indicated Avian Influenza (HPAI) which is found in 45 states and carried by wild birds, but can also transmitted to poultry and waterfowl (source APHIS.usda.gov). Noah’s Ark is and will remain in close collaboration with authorities as they lead the charge to manage this. As a precaution the affected birds on property have been depopulated. Officials are testing and monitoring other birds within the surveillance area and no other birds have tested positive or experienced any clinical signs.