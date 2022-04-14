Georgia bald eagles infected with bird flu, at least 3 dead, according to state officials

The viral disease is highly infectious, untreatable, and potentially lethal to infected animals.

ATLANTA — Bird flu has been detected in Georgia bald eagles according to the state's Department of Natural Resources (DNR), killing at least three birds.

In a statement, the DNR said the viral disease, also known a avian influenza, is highly infectious, untreatable, and potentially lethal to infected animals.

Samples from three bald eagles found dead, one each, in Chatham, Glynn and Liberty counties tested as suspected positive last month at the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study in Athens, they said.

While typically carried by waterfowl and shorebirds, the organization explains eagles could have contracted the virus by preying sick weaverbirds or scavenging on their dead carcasses.

Other states that have reported dead bald eagles infected with the same virus include Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina, according to the DNR.

They said that the disease has likely "undercut the nesting success for eagle in the state's coastal counties."

Senior Wildlife Biologist Bob Sargent said that while nest success is down, Georgia's bald eagle population is still strong and he does not expect the virus to significantly slow the species’ rebound.

To help prevent the spread, the DNR encourages the public to avoid handling sick or dead birds, and report any dead or sick eagles to (478) 994-1438. They also suggested keeping pets away from sick or dead birds, even though they said transmission to pets is rare.

According to the DNR, symptoms can vary from lethargy to tremors and seizures. However, live birds can be asymptomatic and dead ones may show no obvious signs of trauma.