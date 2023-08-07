Black bear spotted in Holly Springs Police Department's parking lot

Officers posted on Facebook pictures of a large bear rummaging around in the trash outside of the station.

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. — Could you bear the sight?

An intruder was spotted in the parking lot of the Holly Springs Police Department on Monday and it wasn't human.

Police added that while seeing such wildlife is exciting, it's important to remember some important safety tips:

1. Stay indoors: It's best to avoid contact with the bear if possible. If you do see one, stay inside and make sure your pets are inside as well.

2. Secure all trash and food: Bears are attracted to food, so make sure all trash cans and compost bins are securely closed. Also, be sure to remove any bird feeders and pet food from the outside.

3. Keep a safe distance: If you do encounter a bear while outside, stay a safe distance away and avoid getting between a mother and her cubs.