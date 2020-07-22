Black bear roaming near Laurel Park in Marietta

Police said it's "most likely" the black bear, a native species to Georgia, will wander back into the woods of the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.

ATLANTA — A black bear is roaming around in the area of Laurel Park in Marietta this morning, and police are urging caution "for the next few hours."

The Marietta Police Department said the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) had been requested to assist with the "safe relocation if necessary."

They said it's "most likely" the black bear, a native species to Georgia, will wander back into the woods of the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, which is to the west of the area.

"If you live in the area, rest assured we have officers monitoring the situation while waiting for DNR. If possible please stay inside for the next few hours. If you must leave, please plan to travel by motor vehicle," Marietta Police said. "If you are traveling in that area this morning please use caution and stay in your vehicle if you happen to encounter it."