Breton, the 13-foot great white shark, just pinged off the coast of Virginia Beach

Breton is an adult shark that clocks in at more than 1,400 lbs, and he's quite the traveler. The OCEARCH website says he's swum about 140 miles in the last 72 hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 26, 2022.

A 13-foot great white shark was cruising off the coastline of Virginia Beach on Tuesday.

He surfaced around 11:15 a.m., causing his tag to send a "ping" to the shark-tracking nonprofit OCEARCH.

Breton is an adult shark that clocks in at more than 1,400 lbs, and he's quite the traveler. The OCEARCH website says he's swum about 140 miles in the last 72 hours.

He was first tagged up on Scatarie Island in Nova Scotia in 2020, and in the last two years, he has circled all the way down to Florida and pinged dozens of times up and down the East Coast.

Last week, he was off the coast of Ocracoke, North Carolina.

He wasn't close to the shoreline on Aug. 9, but it's not clear how many miles off the beach he was.