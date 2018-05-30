ATLANTA -- Six-year-old Ford O'Neill has read plenty of books on snakes. He knows a lot about them, too.

But his recent encounter with a copperhead snake was far too close for comfort. He was outside when every parent's fear came true.

"I tried to get the rock back that was next to the bush," Ford said. "But the snake was right there and it popped up and got me on the pinky."

From there, the bite's toxins took hold becoming abundantly obvious to his parents who immediately knew what had just happened - and how fast they needed to act.

"I was thinking about his heart because he had heart surgery last year," Ford's mom, Jennifer O'Neill said.

PHOTOS: Child recovering after snake bite

Her husband Andrew said she was the one who kept Ford calm.

"We ran up the steps, I was hysterical," he said. "Mom was able to stay calm, speak truth to him: 'We have to slow your heart rate, keep your hand below your heart'."

Still, the poison was spreading and his hand was swelling.

"It feels like someone is squeezing your arm," Ford said.

Ford's parents called 911. From there emergency responders worked to get him to a hospital that could treat him as quickly as possible.

"The ambulance took me to a helicopter and I got to ride on a helicopter," he said.

The full trip seemed to take an eternity to his worried parents.

"He was in the hospital 40 minutes after it happened but it felt like forever," Andrew said.

They spent their time keeping their son calm but said that the young man didn't cry once even though he was clearly in pain.

PHOTOS: Snakes in (mostly) strange places

Photos from the hospital showed a fairly unhappy Ford with a largely swollen hand and arm. It may have started with a bite to the pinky finger, but it was clear that the poison had gone quite a bit further.

"They say when you administer the antivenom it usually doesn't go past the elbow," Jennifer said. "But for Ford, it was past his shoulder."

RELATED | Copperheads are moving in Georgia | Here's how to protect yourself

Since then, photos of his bandaged hand look a bit less serious - and those same photos show Ford with a pretty big smile. The young man said he doesn't believe his friends are going to believe he was bitten by a Copperhead.

But the story he has is as real as it gets - and so is the warning his parents have for others unlucky enough to get bit by a deadly snake.

"Get help immediately," Jennifer said. "No time to waste."

Even as fast as they acted, doctors are now worried about the spot where the snake's fangs went into his finger. Right now, it's not clear whether they'll have to remove a portion of it. But that might be necessary if it becomes necrotic.

It will be another two weeks before they can assess the full damage.

Fortunately for Ford, the experience hasn't ended his curiosity about cold-blooded animals. He asked for books about snakes while he was in the hospital and even has some pretty big plans coming up on that subject.

"I'm having a reptile birthday party and alligators and snakes are coming," he said.

Chances are a copperhead won't be on that reptilian guest list though.

PHOTOS: Snakes seen in metro Atlanta

© 2018 WXIA