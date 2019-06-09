CLEARWATER, Fla. — Firefighters in Clearwater are mourning the death of one of their beloved arson dogs.

K-9 Quincy served the city faithfully for six years before retiring in 2018.

The former accelerant detection dog had to be put down Friday afternoon after experiencing some major health complications. But, before that happened, firefighters wanted to make sure Quincy knew how much he was loved.

More than a dozen firefighters showed up to hug Quincy one last time, as he heard his final radio call.

"Enjoy all of those wonderful smells with that amazing nose of yours in your next chapter," Clearwater Fire & Rescue wrote in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

Before his death, Quincy responded to more than 300 calls across the Tampa Bay area with his partner, retired Fire Inspector Ron Neuberger.

Quincy was 12 years old.

