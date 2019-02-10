COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Animal Services is temporarily closing after two dogs died from contracting a highly contagious infection.

According to officials, an investigation revealed that the animals had Streptococcus Zooepidemicus, known as strep zoo. The facility will be closed for at least two weeks.

“After consulting with our on-site veterinarians, we determined that closing the facility was the only option available,” said Shana Luke, Animal Services Division Director.

Cobb officials said the illness is a bacterial infection that affects the respiratory system and is often fatal to animals in shelters.

“This is an unfortunate incident and we deeply regret having to close to the public,” Luke explained. “But the health and welfare of the animals we care for is our top priority.”

The facility will be cleaned and the animals in the shelter will be put on an antibiotic regimen. Volunteers are asked not to come to the facility.

In the meantime, no new animals will be accepted at the shelter. Also, Cobb officials said anyone who has adopted a pet from the shelter in the last two weeks should talk with their veterinarian.

