Cobb County animal shelter temporarily closed due to case of 'Strep Zoo'

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Animal Services Shelter said Friday it will remain temporarily closed for several weeks due to a case of "Strep Zoo."

The animal shelter said it will be closed to outside visitors after the shelter's veterinarian confirmed a case of "Strep Zoo."

"Shelter staff had suspected the case after a dog suddenly became ill and proactively quarantined a portion of the shelter," the shelter said in a release. "Test results confirmed the diagnosis, prompting the quarantine to be expanded to the entire shelter."

The quarantine will remain in place until shelter staff can treat all of the animals with antibiotics and conduct further testing.

"Strep Zoo, or Streptococcus zooepidemicus, is a highly contagious bacterial infection that affects the respiratory system," the animal shelter said.

Cobb County Animal Services Shelter said this is the second time that there has been a case of "Strep Zoo" in recent years.

The animal shelter said it will contact those who have recently adopted animals. It's also in the process of rescheduling appointments and surgeries.

Additionally, Cobb County Animal Services Shelter said it will administer antibiotics to its 285 animals in the shelter when the shipment of antibiotics arrives.