Animals

'So happy to be rescued' | Cobb County firefighters jump into action to save dog from storm drain

Crews were able to drop an air monitoring device, set up a rope system and lower one of their firefighters into the storm drain to rescue Trixie.
Credit: Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters jumped into action to rescue a dog, who fell about 12 feet into a storm sewer drain. 

Trixie is a companion to a truck driver, according to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services. 

"While she was exploring an unfamiliar area during a pit stop, she fell about 12 feet into a storm sewer drain," the department wrote. 

"Trixie was so happy to be rescued that she came straight to [firefighter] Andrews, and they were hoisted out of the hole," Cobb County Fire said in a social media post

Trixie was taken to the vet to be treated for her injuries. Cobb County Fire said she's expected to be okay. 

Photos | Dog rescued from storm drain

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services

