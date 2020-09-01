SMYRNA, Ga. — Residents of metro Atlanta often aren't too happy to spot coyotes wandering through their neighborhoods.

Like so many other wild animals, they can occasionally pose a risk to people and domestic animals. But merely spotting them isn't cause for alarm - or an emergency call - according to one police department that's seen its fair share.

"We are aware of multiple Coyote sightings within the Smyrna area," the Smyrna Police Department posted on Facebook. "Typically, coyotes are nocturnal, however, it is not uncommon to see them during the day."

"Seeing a Coyote is NOT a reason to call 9-1-1," the post added.

However, the department did leave an interesting list of reasons to call police on them. And it's unlikely anyone could disagree with it.

The post refers to:

1. Coyotes carrying any product marked "ACME".

2. Coyotes dropping anvils from hot air balloons.

3. Coyotes posting signs such as "Detour" or "Free Bird Seed".

4. Coyotes in possession of a giant magnet.

5. Coyotes in possession of a catapult.

6. Coyotes detonating "TNT".

7. Coyotes on roller skates with rockets attached

For the younger audience, or those less familiar with "Looney Tunes" lore, the department admitted they were referring to Wile E. Coyote.

But they did return to a serious note telling residents to be mindful of their house pets when they're outside and avoid leaving pet food outside or in the garage.

"This may attract them to your property," the post said.

And, of course, if the coyote is showing signs of rabies such as foaming at the mouth and being erratic 911 can and should be called immediately.

They also provided a link to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources website and pictures to help the public identify the animal - in real and cartoon form, no less.

