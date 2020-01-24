DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a horse is dead after a driver drifted off the roadway through a fence and hit it in DeKalb on Thursday.

It happened on Henrico Road which runs not far from the southeastern section of I-285 on Thursday evening. Police said that initial reports indicate one car failed to maintain its lane and left the road, traveling onto private property and into a fence.

Sadly, a horse was behind the fence and didn't survive the collision according to a DeKalb County Police spokesperson. The driver was also injured and taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

The driver has been cited for the crash, though, exact charges haven't been provided.

