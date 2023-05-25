Deputy rescues kitten in Cherokee County

It was a "purr-fect" rescue. Deputy Lockstead jumped into action to rescue the adorable kitten in a hospital parking lot.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County deputies came to the rescue of an adorable kitten on Thursday.

While at Northside Cherokee Hospital, the sheriff's office said Deputy Lockstead was told a cat was trapped in a car's engine in the parking lot.

After finding the car's owner, Deputy Lockstead jumped into action. With the help of an animal control worker, Lockstead was able to raise up the car and open the hood. They pulled out the kitten and reunited the pet with their owner.

You can check out photos from the rescue below-- all seems to be "purr-fectly" fine now. The kitten appears to be unharmed in the photos.