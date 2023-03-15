A dog jumped out of an RV in Georgia. Here's how people rallied to rescue him and get him home

Lucky for them - and the dog - there was no shortage of good Samaritans on the interstate that day.

ATLANTA — It's not quite "Homeward Bound," but it's nonetheless a remarkable story of how a family and their dog were separated and then brought back together.

A Tennessee family was recently on a trip in their RV, traveling through Georgia, when their dog found his way out in the most improbable of ways. He discovered a window latch was broken and jumped out, right onto I-75.

11Alive's Kaitly Ross relayed the story in a Facebook post.

"He was so lucky that the roadway was filled with animal lovers who immediately stopped traffic to scoop him up!!" she wrote.

The family didn't initially realize what had happened when they did they started scouring the internet to try and find him.

Lucky for them, after the dog was rescued off the interstate he was placed with a rescue director, who spent the entire weekend posting his face everywhere she could find.

The family found the director's posts, and, as Kaitlyn wrote, "One of my amazing friends on Facebook connected them."

"They rushed back to Georgia to scoop up their traveling pup and could not have been happier for their reunion!"

Judging by the photos the family shared, they also couldn't have been happier.