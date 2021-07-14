Dozens of dogs and cats rescued from flea infested, feces-ridden Lake City home

Police say several of the animals were suffering from mange and other severe health related illnesses.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is now facing charges after Clayton County animal control officers rescued dozens of cats and dogs from a "flea infested" and feces-ridden home.

A Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department states their animal control unit responded to the 1200 block of Trahlyta Terrace in Lake City regarding animal hoarding on July 2.

Animal control officers arrived at the scene, saw that the complaint was valid and "immediately got to work," according to police.

The Lake City Police Department was called in to help investigate the allegations alongside Clayton Police, they say.

Due to hazmat conditions, authorities had to put on personal protective equipment, police say. Officers said there was animal feces all over the home and a flea infestation at the residence.

Police say officers endured "horrible" odors while trying to rescue the animals.

They were able to save 45 dogs and puppies and 11 cats and kittens. Police say several of those animals were suffering from mange and other severe health related illnesses.

It took animal control officers nearly seven hours to process all of the animals into their facility, they say.