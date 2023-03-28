Heartwarming donation: Dunwoody Police receive leashes to help furry friends in need

The Dunwoody Police Department posted on its social media page that the nonprofit made the dog leashes from old climbing ropes, which are also donated.

While at a career day for elementary school students, Dunwoody Police received a donation that will go a long way to helping a furry friend in need.

Dunwoody Police Sgt. Cheek and Officer Alexander spent the morning at Dunwoody Elementary talking with students – along with their therapy dog Barron.

While visiting, they received an animal leash donation from the Atlanta Rescue Dog Cafe – a nonprofit that works to make leashes for firefighters, EMTs and police officers to help animals in distress.

The Dunwoody Police Department posted on its social media page that the nonprofit made the dog leashes from old climbing ropes, which are also donated.

Aaron Fisher with the Atlanta Rescue Dog Cafe previously told 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross that he loves teaching kids in the community about how to help animals.

"It is more than just a rope - a leash. It has a lot of meaning to it, it's very personal," Fisher said. "When the EMTs, the firefighters, or someone from the public gets one, they see what makes each leash special."

You can check out their heartwarming moment when the officers received the donation below. You can also find more information about the Atlanta Rescue Dog Cafe online here.

