Cobb County firefighters rescue fawn from pond

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fawn was rescued from an old retention pond Thursday morning thanks to some quick thinking from Cobb County firefighters.

The firefighters responded to the 5100 block of South Atlanta Road in Cobb County for an animal rescue. When they arrived, they found the fawn trapped in the pond approximately 25 feet below.

After several minutes, the firefighters were able to rescue the baby deer. They carried it about 300 feet to the nearby woods, where it was safely released.

You can watch the moments after crews pulled the fawn from the pond. The fawn lets out a groan catching one of the firefighters off-guard.