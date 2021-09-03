Florida panther mother seen taking kittens to wildlife refuge through crossing underneath I-75

The Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge says the image is the result of years of conservation efforts.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cameras captured the moment a mother Florida panther moved her kittens to a new den inside a wildlife refuge while using a wildlife crossing underneath Interstate 75.

Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge says the images are not only an incredible surprise but the result of past conservation efforts. It's been more than three years since the refuge says it's documented Florida panther kittens.

Approximately 42 infrared camera traps are spread out around the refuge to monitor wildlife, the group says. All in all, three kittens moved onto the refuge.

The wildlife crossings underneath I-75 on Alligator Alley were the first of their kind in Florida, according to the refuge. The group says the original concept of wildlife crossings began with the 1972 Environmental Impact Statement after I-75 was created to connect Naples and Fort Lauderdale.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has reported six Florida panther deaths in 2021, four of which have been attributed to vehicles.