'There’s a bear in our backyard' | Forsyth County family says feeder brought unwanted guest

A black bear hung out in Cumming.

CUMMING, Ga. — A family in Forsyth County is picking up the pieces in their backyard after a black bear hung out there overnight.

"Oh my gosh, we live in the city and there’s a bear in our backyard,” said Lea Anne Campbell, when she spotted a young male black bear behind their home Wednesday night. Campbell lives in the Providence Plantation subdivision in Cumming and her family’s cameras caught the bear in action.

“I have a child here and one on the way so we don’t need any bears around,” said Campbell.

Campbell said they were at dinner when the cameras first caught the action but even after they got back home the bear stuck around.

“He arrived around gosh 5 o’clock and stayed on site for a long time, he left at around 8:30 then arrived back around 8 o’clock this morning,” said Campbell.

Campbell said it’s no surprise that this bear picked their yard.

“He had a food source from a deer feeder we have, and water from the creek so he had it pretty made in the shade,” said Campbell.

Campbell said she is now following Georgia's Department of Natural Resources suggestion to remove all feeders from their backyard. It's easy to do since the bear destroyed the corn feeder that likely brought him there in the first place.

“We’re gonna settle down a little bit with the feeding and maybe the bear will find his way on to his next adventure,” said Campbell.

DNR said it does track these bears so if you spot one please call their Game Management office at 706-557-3350 For more information on how to live with bears, click here.

Be "BearWise"

Black bears are the only bears found in the state, according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The agency's wildlife resources division said they live in three distinct regions in the state:

North Georgia mountains

Along the Ocmulgee River drainage in central Georgia

Around the Okefenokee Swamp in southeast Georgia

Georgia's DNR said these bears typically live in forested areas and can live between eight to 15 years. They can grow up to 6 feet in length.

If bears are spotted in your area, here are steps you can take to be safe, according to wildlife experts.