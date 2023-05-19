'I know I'm giving something that people love' | Metro Atlanta volunteer rescues pups with a vacation on the water

Candace Solyst, who volunteers at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, lets dogs wag their tails freeing them from their cages on a remote island of Lake Lanier.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta volunteer is giving dogs a second chance at life out on the water.

"You know how when you do something all the time, you don't know how special it is? I just thought, this is normal! Well, it's not that normal," said Candace Solyst.

She said the rescue rides are magic as the dogs roam free with clear water washing away their worries.

"We have a lot of happy tears when we are out here... because we will see a dog that might be shut down in the shelter and they're out here and they're so happy," she said.

Dogs have the freedom to run and explore and the chance to be themselves with Solyst's rides. The dogs have the freedom to roam around with the scene of a soft serene lake instead of a hard kennel cage limiting their space.

"And I said, let me just take him out on my boat, let's see what happens," Solyst added.

Out on the water she captures their best side, giving families the chance to see their true nature and leading to the dogs' adoptions.

The picture of freedom gives a new perspective that lets people imagine the dogs as part of their own family.

"Somebody in South Carolina saw him specifically on the pooch pontoon live and came and adopted him," she said, about a dog that went on one of her first voyages.

The rescue rides are navigating a new future, setting sail to set love free.

"It's like when you find that perfect gift and you can't wait to give it someone? That's how I feel every day on the pooch pontoon. Because I know I am giving something that dogs love, people love," she said.