Georgia Aquarium's longest-tenured whale shark dies

ATLANTA — Georgia Aquarium's longest-tenured whale shark is dead after 15 years at the facility.

Here's the full statement in the post from Georgia Aquarium:

"We are heartbroken to share that our female whale shark, Alice, has passed away. Through routine monitoring and preventative healthcare, our teams noticed changes in her behavior and bloodwork. Yesterday, her condition worsened and despite our teams’ extraordinary efforts, she did not improve, and the only humane option was to euthanize her. She was surrounded by the incredibly dedicated team that cared for her every day, many of whom cared for her since she arrived in 2006. Alice came to us as a rescue from Taiwan, where she was destined for the seafood market. She was our longest whale shark resident and contributed valuable information to the understanding of whale sharks, but most importantly, she was a larger-than-life ambassador for her species wowing guests from all corners of the globe. It was a tremendous honor to be the steward of Alice’s care and for that we will be forever grateful to her."