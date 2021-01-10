State issues tips for avoiding collisions with deer as peak deer movement season arrives

They tend to be more active around dawn and dusk, when there are more drivers on the road for rush hour and when it can be harder to see.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says it's about to be peak deer activity season, and they're warning about the risk of car collisions with the animals.

The state has some tips about when to be alert and what to know about deer behavior that can help.

The DNR's deer biologist, Charlie Killmaster, said that drivers need to "be alert and pay close attention to roadsides as we are nearing the annual peak time of year for deer movement."

"Keep in mind that deer often travel in groups, so if a deer crosses the road ahead of you there is a good chance that another will follow. In many cases, that second deer is the one hit as the driver assumes the danger has passed and fails to slow down," he said.

Mating season happens between October and late December, DNR said, resulting in the movement that often brings them into closer contact with homes and roads.

And during this time, they tend to be more active around dawn and dusk, when there are more drivers on the road for rush hour and when it can be harder to see.

DNR is offering this guidance: