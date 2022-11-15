Duck hunting season makes return in Georgia this weekend

The season will begin on Saturday, Nov. 19.

ATLANTA — Duck hunting season is set to make its return in Georgia this week - with a short interruption to follow before it kicks into full gear.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources put out a notice of some regulatory changes and the dates of the 2022-23 season on Monday.

The season will begin on Saturday, Nov. 19, and run for a little more than a week to Nov. 27. It will then pause and resume on Dec. 10 running through Jan. 29.

DNR advises that to hunt duck, you will need a Georgia hunting license, a Georgia migratory bird license and a federal duck stamp (which they say is now available when you purchase your other recreational licenses).

The agency also points to GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com where an all-in-one license package can be purchased.

“Waterfowl hunters should note a few bag limit changes this year – the hooded merganser restriction has been removed, so ‘hoodies’ can account for any or all of the merganser bag limit of five per day,” Kara Nitschke, DNR migratory gamebird biologist, said in a statement. “Additionally, the sea duck limit has been reduced to four per day, only three of which may be scoters, long-tailed ducks, or eiders and only one may be a female eider.”