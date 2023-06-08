Survey names Georgia a top-10 state for fishing

Here's where the Peach State ranked.

ATLANTA — Georgia is a spectacular state for the outdoors - but what about fishing, specifically?

One of the best, at least according to a new set of rankings.

According to rankings published by the gambling site gamlbing.com, Georgia's inside the top-10. The rankings place the Peach State at No. 9, right behind Alaska and just ahead of Ohio.

The top three in the rankings are Louisiana, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The full top 10:

Louisiana

Wisconsin

Minnesota

Oklahoma

Maine

South Dakota

Wyoming

Alaska

Georgia

Ohio

The list weighed five factors - water area, license quantity, license cost, charter cost and fishing sales - to produce an overall score. Georgia got the best score - 100 - for charter cost, defined as the "prices for a full-day fishing charter" using

"figures from tripadvisor.com, fishanywhere.com and fishingbooker.com.".

At $15 for the annual cost of a fishing license, Georgia also tied for eighth with Illinois in terms of cheapest licenses.

Georgia's weakest score was in license quantity, defined as the "number of fishing licenses purchased, from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service."

Water area measured just the simple square miles of fishing area in a state, which gave Georgia a middling score.

The worst states in the list were Connecticut, California, Kansas, New Jersey and Nevada.

According to the report, the data involved was accurate as of May 25.