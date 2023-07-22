Happy 25th birthday Mei Xiang! Giant panda celebrates with ice cake at National Zoo

This is the last birthday celebration in DC for the pandas before they return to China at the end of the year.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Giant Panda Mei Xiang celebrated her 25th birthday at the Smithsonian National Zoo Saturday. She enjoyed a special ice cake, and many eager visitors.

The pandas have become one of the most popular attractions at the zoo. Mei Xiang made history in 2020 when she gave birth to her last cub, Xiao Qi Ji. She became the oldest giant panda in the United States to give birth.

Mei Xiang has given birth to three other surviving cubs: Tai Shan, Bao Bao, and Bei Bei.

Fifty years ago, the giant pandas took up residence in Washington, and they have become some of its most beloved neighbors. The first pair of pandas arrived in D.C. on April 16, 1972, thanks to a deal between First Lady Patricia Nixon and the Chinese Premier.

Happy birthday Mei Xiang! The Giant Panda at the National Zoo turns 25 today. The celebrations at the zoo just started!🎂🐼



That agreement is coming to a close, as the pandas prepare to head back to China at the end of 2023.

There are still two other celebrations before the pandas leave the National Zoo. Xiao Qi Ji celebrates his 3rd birthday on August 21, while his dad Tian Tian celebrates his 26th birthday a few days later on August 27.

Click here to watch the 24/7 live Giant Panda Cam.