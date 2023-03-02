Where is Harriet? Beloved Southwest Florida eagle hasn't returned back to nest since last week

With Harriet gone for more than three days now, M15 has been protecting his young, E21 and E22.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It has been several days since beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet was last seen in the nest with her eaglets – and no one knows where she could be.

In a Facebook update on Sunday, the people behind the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam explained the momma bird hasn't been seen on camera since Thursday afternoon. She had been vocalizing at intruders in the area before she left.

The disappearance has sparked conversation in the community, with loyal viewers hoping for a return.

"Both the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) and FWC are aware of the situation," the Facebook post reads, in part. "All decisions concerning Bald Eagles are made by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), not by us, the camera owners."

With Harriet gone for more than three days now, M15 has been protecting his young, E21 and E22. He has even managed to bring food to the nest.

"He isn’t used to not having a mate to care for the young," owners said in the post. "He is used to having his own time away from the nest – and it is amazing how he has quickly changed that behavior."

It's "very difficult" for one eagle to raise the young alone and success stories are not that common – but it's not impossible.

M15 is said to be doing his very best to give both eaglets enough food during the day.

"Emotions are high and the outcome of our beloved eagle family is uncertain," the post read. "Please be assured we all want the best for this eagle family; but we need to remember the final outcome as to what will be done rests with the proper authorities."

"Egg 1" was laid on Nov. 29 and "Egg 2" on Dec. 2. Since then, Harriet and M15 took turns patiently incubating the eggs.

The pair successfully raised two eaglets last year garnering a lot of attention from the public, who loves to see the live cams of the tiny birds growing and thriving.

"Harriet and M15 are a well-seasoned and bonded Eagle pair. They use their excellent skills and instincts to nurture and protect their family and territory," Dick Pritchett Real Estate said previously in a post online. "Through all the trials in their life, they have also had tremendous successes."