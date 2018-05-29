Hope can pop up in the strangest of places.

For kids at Youth Villages Inner Harbour, a therapy program dedicated to helping kids cope with trauma, hope was found on the side of the road, only a few weeks' old.

"She was abandoned in Villa Rica on the side of the road," David Elsom told 11Alive. Elsom first met the pup and her rescuer at a local PetSmart, which he was visiting with students.

"We were telling her about our pet therapy program here and what the dogs provide for the kids...three days later, my wife and I picked Hope up," Elsom said.

"She has a very special job, providing love and a calm environment for the kids," Elsom explained. "I've seen kids come into the kennels here with a scowl on their face and in a bad mood, and Hope will jump on their lap and instantly bring a smile to their face."

Finding Hope couldn't have come at a better time. The dog therapy program had recently suffered the loss of a beloved therapy dog, Cookie, weeks before. The program an integral component of the Inner Harbour program.

"When you get a child here who has really had a lot of abusive experiences with adults and have trouble trusting adults, they can connect with an animal so much more easily because the trust issue is not so difficult," Karla Frazier, residential clinical consultant, said. "And the animal doesn't talk back and if you treat an animal kindly, they are just unconditional love."

Frazier said she's seen youth make connections with the animals that can later lead to making connections with adults.

"Sometimes when they've been traumatized, it's easier for them to connect with an animal, than a human," Frazier said.

The Inner Harbour Campus is one of Georgia’s largest psychiatric residential treatment programs for children and youth with serious emotional disturbances. The facility treats around 450 youth a year, according to Tonya Anderson, Exec. Director of GA, between both the residential services and intensive in-home services.

"While we have those traditional therapy modalities, I think the integrated experiences are what tend to matter the most," Anderson said.

"We do have a lot of young people who've experienced abuse in various forms," Anderson said. "One thing we do know about dogs is they give you the opportunity to experience unconditional love. Most of us that are dog owners at home get to sense that. Even on our worse days, they still love us."

Those wishing to help with the animal assisted therapy program can contribute via the wish list or send an email to Kimmy.yon@youthvillages.org. Volunteer and mentoring opportunities are also available at Inner Harbour.

The ultimate goal of Inner Harbour's treatment: to return children to their home environment.

"We want this to be truly be a place for stabilization, for safety,' Anderson said. "Once they've left here, how do we move them back in the community. Because we believe that children are best raised by their families."

