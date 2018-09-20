DALLAS, Ga. -- Surrounded by friends and coworkers, a decorated officer's career has come to a heartwarming end on Wednesday.

K-9 officer Major was welcomed into retirement on Wednesday after serving faithfully alongside his partner Lt. Billy Hurst since 2009. During his 9-year run, Major was credited with seizing thousands of dollars in narcotics and nabbing numerous felons.

He came to the department as a highly trained officer from the North American Police Work Dog Association - what the Paulding County Sheriff's Office described as one of the most difficult certifications in the law enforcement canine world.

"Billy and Major were an exceptional team and helped keep Paulding County safe for many years," Sheriff Gary Gulledge said. "We will be forever indebted to K-9 Major for the selfless contributions he has made to our county."

As a retired K-9 handler, the sheriff said he recognized the bond between the officers in their near-decade together. And in retirement, that bond will be able to continue.

Major will live out his retirement with Hurst and his family.

