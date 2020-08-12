K-9 Ace served his community from 2008 until 2016 alongside his partner, Cpl. Liddick.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — He was a good boy who served his community for eight years before retiring. Now, he's crossed the rainbow bridge.

Retired K-9 Ace passed away Monday night of natural causes, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Ace was partnered with Cpl. Joe Liddick and served the Pasco County community from 2008 until 2016.

The sheriff's office says Ace is a legend of its K-9 unit who set several records, including capturing several people accused of felonies. He and Liddick also got the PSO Deputy of the Year honor in 2014.

"His dad, Cpl. Liddick, believes it was just God's blessing that he got to work with and ride on K-9 Ace's coat tails," the sheriff's office wrote. "Rest well, K-9 Ace."

