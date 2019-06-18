Two dogs who were rescued from South Korea in the meat trade need homes.

Dr. Michael Paul Good, founder of the Homeless Pets Foundation, said he and the group went to the Atlanta airport Monday morning to pick up two dogs - Special and Austin - who had to be rescued from separate dog farms by Save Korean Dogs Sanctuary in South Korea.

They were flown to the U.S. in partnership with Save Korean Dogs USA Foundation and Homeless Pets Foundation.

"They were in a very difficult situation, and some very brave people who loved dogs so much went to a lot of effort to get these two out," Good said.

The dogs will now get to embark on a new journey through one of their programs where they will be used to share a very important story to school children.

"About the plight of their friends in Southeast Asia and how they're not treated as well as they are treated here," Good said.

Special and Austin are available for adoption. Anyone who wishes to take them home should contact Dr. Good through homelesspets.com, or call 770-971-0100. They also need to fill out an application on savekoreandogs.org.

