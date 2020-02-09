x
K9kait

Puppies abandoned in box on side of road rescued by Georgia deputies

The sheriff's office is caring for the puppies at their office in Banks County.
Credit: Banks County Sheriff's Office

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators with the Banks County Sheriff's Office were on a "rescue hunt" when they "caught word" that there were puppies left abandoned.

They ended up with at least 7 puppies in the back seat of their car. 

"These poor pups were abandoned and left on the side of the road in a box," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "Our awesome investigators caught word and went on a rescue hunt." 

The sheriff's office is caring for the puppies at their office. They said there are still four in need of a forever home. 

