ORANGE COUNTY, Fla — Dorian has been on the minds of nearly everyone in the southeast for the past week. From rescues to recovery efforts, law enforcement officers are working around the clock to serve and protect.

It was a vigilant deputy in Florida who made a particular rescue that is now taking the Internet by storm (no pun intended).

Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Tolliver saw a suspicious vehicle which was unoccupied and partially flooded. Tolliver checked it out and found a puppy. Deputies have since named her Dorian.

"She was wet and scared but otherwise fine," the department posted to Facebook.

Dorian will be turned over to Orange County Animal Services today, however, the department updated it's post with a development.

Orange County Sheriff's Office

"It's possible that the deputy who rescued her will adopt her. If he doesn't, and if she is turned over to animal services, we will let you know."

Orange County is where Orlando is located and spans to nearly I-95 on the east coast. That area experienced heavy rain and wind over the past two days from Hurricane Dorian as it skirted the state.

