ATLANTA — Every Tuesday is Puppy Day at Ponce City Market. The Atlanta Humane Society is offering cuddles and play time (with an encouraged $10 donation to support the shelter) on Tuesday, March 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event is happening every second Tuesday of the month through the rest of the year, according to Atlanta Humane.

The puppies will be at the dog valet at the Barking Hound Village outside Ponce City Market and all ages are welcome.

